(Nov. 5th) Our Town / Miners Alley Playhouse

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Oct 2018


Thornton Wilder’s iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Our Town presents life, love, and death in Grover’s Corners, a small American town much like any other. Children grow. Couples marry. And loved ones pass. Yet, in this simple place, a profound story emerges. Ordinary people lead extraordinary lives, and the hopes and dreams of a community expand into questions about meaning and purpose. It is a poignant portrayal where the seemingly simplest of relationships and feelings provide the deepest echoes, and it reminds us to cherish all of life’s most precious moments, no matter how small.

Our Town
by Thornton Wilder
Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse
Directed by Len Matheo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, November 5th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, Colorado 80401
(entrance is on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

CALLBACKS
By invitation only – Tuesday, November 6th from 6:30 – 10pm
Possible additional callback on Wednesday, November 7th

ROLES
Some actors will play multiple roles.
Stage Manager(this role has already been cast)
Emily Webb: Female, 20-30 — a young woman, full of optimism, who grows from prim student to loving wife and mother.
George Gibbs: Male, 20-30 — a young man who matures quickly from irresponsible young boy to a loving husband and father.
Mr. Gibbs: Male, 40-60 — George’s father; the town doctor
Mrs. Gibbs: Female, 40-60 — George’s mother (this role has already been cast)
Mr. Webb: Male, 40-60 — Emily’s father; editor of the town newspaper
Mrs. Webb: Female, 40-60 — Emily’s mother
Rebecca Gibbs: Female, 10-15 — George’s little sister (this role has already been cast)
Wally Webb: Male, 10-15 — Emily’s little brother
Mrs. Soames: Female, 30-75 — a local gossip
Simon Stimson: Male, 30-60 — the church choir director
Joe Crowell: Male, 10-15 — the local paperboy
Si Crowell: Male, 10-15 — Joe Crowell’s younger brother
Howie Newsome: Male, 25-65 — Grover’s Corners’s milkman
Professor Willard: Males or Females, 40-75 — a professor at the State University
Joe Stoddard: Male, 40-75 — the town undertaker
Sam Craig: Male, 25-50 — Emily’s cousin

COMPENSATION
All roles are PAID
Equity contracts are available.
All ethnicities encouraged to audition.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: one 1-2 minute monologue
NOTE: Callback sides will be provided after initial auditions.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Schedule to be determined based on cast
Performances: March 22nd – April 28th, 2019

TO AUDITION
Email headshots and resumes to auditions@minersalley.com
Audition appointments are by invitation.

