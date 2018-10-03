Thornton Wilder’s iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Our Town presents life, love, and death in Grover’s Corners, a small American town much like any other. Children grow. Couples marry. And loved ones pass. Yet, in this simple place, a profound story emerges. Ordinary people lead extraordinary lives, and the hopes and dreams of a community expand into questions about meaning and purpose. It is a poignant portrayal where the seemingly simplest of relationships and feelings provide the deepest echoes, and it reminds us to cherish all of life’s most precious moments, no matter how small.

Our Town

by Thornton Wilder

Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse

Directed by Len Matheo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, November 5th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, Colorado 80401

(entrance is on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

CALLBACKS

By invitation only – Tuesday, November 6th from 6:30 – 10pm

Possible additional callback on Wednesday, November 7th

ROLES

Some actors will play multiple roles.

Stage Manager — (this role has already been cast)

Emily Webb: Female, 20-30 — a young woman, full of optimism, who grows from prim student to loving wife and mother.

George Gibbs: Male, 20-30 — a young man who matures quickly from irresponsible young boy to a loving husband and father.

Mr. Gibbs: Male, 40-60 — George’s father; the town doctor

Mrs. Gibbs: Female, 40-60 — George’s mother (this role has already been cast)

Mr. Webb: Male, 40-60 — Emily’s father; editor of the town newspaper

Mrs. Webb: Female, 40-60 — Emily’s mother

Rebecca Gibbs: Female, 10-15 — George’s little sister (this role has already been cast)

Wally Webb: Male, 10-15 — Emily’s little brother

Mrs. Soames: Female, 30-75 — a local gossip

Simon Stimson: Male, 30-60 — the church choir director

Joe Crowell: Male, 10-15 — the local paperboy

Si Crowell: Male, 10-15 — Joe Crowell’s younger brother

Howie Newsome: Male, 25-65 — Grover’s Corners’s milkman

Professor Willard: Males or Females, 40-75 — a professor at the State University

Joe Stoddard: Male, 40-75 — the town undertaker

Sam Craig: Male, 25-50 — Emily’s cousin

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID

Equity contracts are available.

All ethnicities encouraged to audition.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: one 1-2 minute monologue

NOTE: Callback sides will be provided after initial auditions.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Schedule to be determined based on cast

Performances: March 22nd – April 28th, 2019

TO AUDITION

Email headshots and resumes to auditions@minersalley.com

Audition appointments are by invitation.

