Dames at Sea is the musical that brought stardom to Bernadette Peters. When talented young hopeful Ruby arrives in New York City with nothing but a pair of tap shoes in her suitcase, she is determined to break into show business. She stumbles into the cast of troubled show “Dames at Sea”, in which broke and pessimistic producer Hennesey is terrorized by Mona Kent, the aggressive, seductive leading lady. Ruby seems to be in luck, as she makes a friend in clever chorus girl Joan, and falls in love with Dick, a singing sailor with songwriting ambitions, who just happens to be from her own hometown of Centerville, USA. But things take a turn for the worse when Mona sets her sights on Dick, and Hennesey loses the theater, which is promptly bulldozed out from under the cast and crew. Can Dick and his pal Lucky save the show by producing it on their battleship? Will the reluctant Captain be persuaded by Mona Kent, who just happens to be his tropical fling from long ago? Will Ruby go out there a chorus girl, but come back a star? Dames at Sea, is a homage to the glamorous and hopeful Busby Berkeley musicals of the 1930s.

Dames at Sea

Musical by George Haimsohn

Presented by Town Hall Arts Center

Directed by Robert Wells

Music Direction by Donna Debreceni

Choreography by Kelly Kates

ROLES

6 roles total: 3 women, 3 men (1 actor plays 2 characters)

Some tap dancing will be required.

Ruby, Broadway-hopeful, the Ruby Keeler type: mezzo-soprano

Dick, sailor-songwriter (Dick Powell type): tenor

Mona Kent, Tap-dancing Broadway diva: mezzo-soprano, alto

Hennesey, show producer and Captain, ship’s captain: baritone

Lucky, Sidekick dancing sailor (Donald O’Connor like): baritone

Joan, chorus girl with a heart of gold (ala Joan Blondell): mezzo-soprano, alto

