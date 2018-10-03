Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Nov. 4th & 5th) The Spitfire Grill / Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies in Estes Park

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


A feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. it is for sale but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off. Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely cookin’ at The Spitfire Grill.

The Spitfire Grill
Music and Book by James Valcq
Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley
Presented by the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies
Directed by Denise Stookesberry
Music Director – Michelle Gergen Wisner

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
November 4th, 2018 from 2 – 4pm
November 5th from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Hempel Auditorium
YMCA of the Rockies
2515 Tunnel Road
Estes Park, CO 80511

CALLBACKS
None scheduled

ROLES
Percy Talbott (mid-late 20s) Pretty, if a bit rough-edged. Her accent has a southern Appalachian cadence (but please don’t use one for auditions). Strong actress and folk/country style singing with a strong D.
Hannah Ferguson (about 70). a tough-skinned and flinty old bird. Mezzo/alto chest range.
Shelby Thorpe (mid 30s – 40s). A plain, soft-faced creature. shimmering folk soprano with strong voice to D.
Caleb Thorpe (40s – 50s). Out-of-work foreman of the stone quarry. Solid folk/rock voice with an edge (Top ‘G’)
Sheriff Joe Sutter (mid-late 20s). A young small-town policeman. strong folk tenor to a ‘G’ (touches an ‘A’)
Effy Krayneck (40s – 60s). Postmistress and busybody, a Solid singer in mezzo/alto chest range. Carries close harmony.
The Visitor (mid-40s) never speaks. Actor with powerful eyes and very strong sense of his body.

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Recent Headshot and resume and conflicts list for January 14th – March 7th, 2019
Prepare: Song from musical theater that best shows acting and vocal abilities. Bring sheet music – an accompanist will be provided. No recordings, please.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Begin on January 14th, 2019 and held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Performances: March 8th – March 17th, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 2pm
Performance Venue: Hempel Auditorium, YMCA of the Rockies, 2515 Tunnel Road, Estes Park, CO 80511

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email the director – Denise Stookesberry at dstookesberry@gmail.com
If you have a preference for date and time, please indicate that in your email.

Questions?
Email the director – Denise Stooksberry at dstookesberry@gmail.com

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SHOWCLICK HERE

YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON YOUTUBECLICK HERE

FINE ARTS GUILD OF THE ROCKIES website


