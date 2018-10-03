A feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. it is for sale but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off. Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely cookin’ at The Spitfire Grill.

The Spitfire Grill

Music and Book by James Valcq

Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley

Presented by the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies

Directed by Denise Stookesberry

Music Director – Michelle Gergen Wisner

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

November 4th, 2018 from 2 – 4pm

November 5th from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Hempel Auditorium

YMCA of the Rockies

2515 Tunnel Road

Estes Park, CO 80511

CALLBACKS

None scheduled

ROLES

Percy Talbott (mid-late 20s) Pretty, if a bit rough-edged. Her accent has a southern Appalachian cadence (but please don’t use one for auditions). Strong actress and folk/country style singing with a strong D.

Hannah Ferguson (about 70). a tough-skinned and flinty old bird. Mezzo/alto chest range.

Shelby Thorpe (mid 30s – 40s). A plain, soft-faced creature. shimmering folk soprano with strong voice to D.

Caleb Thorpe (40s – 50s). Out-of-work foreman of the stone quarry. Solid folk/rock voice with an edge (Top ‘G’)

Sheriff Joe Sutter (mid-late 20s). A young small-town policeman. strong folk tenor to a ‘G’ (touches an ‘A’)

Effy Krayneck (40s – 60s). Postmistress and busybody, a Solid singer in mezzo/alto chest range. Carries close harmony.

The Visitor (mid-40s) never speaks. Actor with powerful eyes and very strong sense of his body.

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Recent Headshot and resume and conflicts list for January 14th – March 7th, 2019

Prepare: Song from musical theater that best shows acting and vocal abilities. Bring sheet music – an accompanist will be provided. No recordings, please.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin on January 14th, 2019 and held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Performances: March 8th – March 17th, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 2pm

Performance Venue: Hempel Auditorium, YMCA of the Rockies, 2515 Tunnel Road, Estes Park, CO 80511

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email the director – Denise Stookesberry at dstookesberry@gmail.com

If you have a preference for date and time, please indicate that in your email.

Questions?

Email the director – Denise Stooksberry at dstookesberry@gmail.com

