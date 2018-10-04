Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time. This production of West Side Story is a fundraiser for the Conifer High School drama program. ​

West Side Story

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Arthur Laurents

Based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”

Presented by Campfire Stages

Directed by Avery Rima

Music Direction – Tyler Phillips

Choreographer – Cami Doty

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS – by appointment only

Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from 11am – 2pm

Thursday, October 11th from 4pm – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Fireside Arts and Music

11863 Springs Road 290

Conifer, CO 80433

CALLBACKS

Will happen on both audition days (4-6pm on Oct. 6th and 7-9pm on Oct. 11th)

ROLES

Riff — A spritely, quick-tempered leader. He seeks to eliminate the Sharks and establish his own gang’s dominance. Tony’s best friend, he is eventually murdered by Bernardo. Gender: Male Age: 18-25 Vocal range top: G4 Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Tony – A romantic young man and former leader of the Jets, he has found a new lifestyle now. Tony finds himself violently torn between his friendships and love. Falls in love to Maria and meets an untimely death. Genuinely sweet and sincere. Gender: Male Age: 16-25 Vocal range top: Bb4 Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Bernardo — A proud, strong, handsome Puerto Rican man. Bernardo seeks to carve out territory as a sense of identity for he and his friends. Maria’s brother and Anita’s boyfriend. Leader of the Sharks. Gender: Male Age: 16-25 Vocal range top: Eb4 Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Maria — A hopeless romantic and innocent young girl. She falls in love with Tony and finds herself at the center of the violent conflict between the two gangs. Bernardo’s sister. Puerto Rican. Gender: Female Age 16-25 Vocal range top: C6 Vocal range bottom Bb3

Anita — Feisty and assertive. She dispenses “older sister” advice to Maria and tries to shield her from the dangers of the gangs. Bernardo’s girlfriend and Maria’s friend. Puerto Rican. Gender: Female Age: 18-25 Vocal range top: D5 Vocal range bottom: F3

Chino — An angry and, at times, naive Shark who turns murderous and vengeful. Suitor to Maria and friend of Bernardo’s.

Gender: Male Age: 16-25

Anybodys — A spunky tomboy who is desperate to become a member of the Jets. The other Jets mock her for her ambitions, but generally appreciate her company. Full of energy and heart. Gender: Female Age: 12-25

Doc — The owner of the candy store where the Jets hang out. He tries to guide the Jets youthful angst and provides a safe haven for Tony. Old fashioned and wise in his ways. Gender: Male Age: 30-50

Krupke — The local beat cop. He has no patience for the gangs conflict and tries to keep tensions from errupting between them. Regularly mocked by the local gangs. Gender: Male Age: 20-30

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (minimum stipend of $100)

Non-Equity production

PREPARE

Prepare: 16 – 32 bars of a classic musical theatre piece that reflects which character(s) you are auditioning for.

Please have a karaoke-style accompaniment track ready for use at the audition.

AND Prepare: 1-2 minute dramatic monologue

REHEARSALS

40-45 hours of rehearsal between Oct. 20th and tech rehearsals November 12th – 15th

PERFORMANCES

November 16th – 21st, 2018 at 7pm (no Tuesday show)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

After you fill out the audition form: please email your headshot and resume to: fireside@firesidefam.net

VENUE

Conifer High School

10441 County Highway 73

Conifer, CO 80433

Campfire Stages website