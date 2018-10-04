Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Set Builder / St. Mary’s Academy in Englewood

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Oct 2018


Now Hiring – set builder – simple set, some flats and a few other things. Show goes up early November 2018.
Also – need set builder for “Little Women” (the musical) which opens first weekend in March 2019.

Pay is negotiated, but competitive.

Contact: Roberta Hamilton Griggs at rgriggs@smanet.org

St. Mary’s Academy
4545 S University Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113


