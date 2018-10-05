Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



IMMEDIATE Hiring – Improv Actors Needed for Promotional Whiskey Tasting Event / Radar 360

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Actors needed for High-End Immersive Whiskey Tasting Experience in Denver.
DATES
Wednesday – Friday, October 10th -12th, 2018 in Denver
COMPENSATION
Paid position $20+/hour
Non-union special event
QUALIFICATIONS
Quick thinking improvisational skills are a must as the actors will be interacting directly with the public.
TO APPLY
Please send picture and resume to Steph Seiden at steph@radar360.com
RADAR 360 is a company out of New York.

