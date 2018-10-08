Sylvia – Show Description

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. ​

Sylvia

by AR Gurney

Presented by StageDoor Theatre

Directed by Pamela Clifton

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, October 14th, 2018 from 10am – 12noon

Monday, October 15th from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

CALLBACKS

None

ROLES

Greg – Male, 40s or 50s, Middle-aged man with tension both in career and marriage

Kate – Female, 40s or 50s, Greg’s wife, also a career woman

Sylvia – Female, 18-30, Portrays a dog that Greg finds at the park, energetic and enthusiastic, comfortable with adult language

Tom/Phyllis/Leslie – Male or Female, 25-60. Portrays 3 characters of both genders.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (stipend)

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 1-2 minute monologue and be prepared to do a cold reading from the script

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: Jill Manser at jmanser@stagedoortheatre.org

REHEARSALS

December 10, 2018 – January 31, 2019

Bring calendar to rehearsal to check specific dates and times for any conflicts.

PERFORMANCES

February 1st – 17th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Thursday, February 14th at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 9th at 2pm

Sunday, February 17th at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

StageDoor Theatre website

