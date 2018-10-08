Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct10Wed2018all-day Seussical – Children’s Musical /...Seussical – Children’s Musical /...Oct 10 all-dayEnter the fantastic world of Dr. Seuss in the musical, Seussical! Music and dance bring characters like Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and Gertrude McFuzz together on stage. Don’t miss out on[...]Oct11Thu2018all-day The Last Rabbit / Springs Ensemb...The Last Rabbit / Springs Ensemb...Oct 11 all-dayA young woman named Alice who wakes up to find herself isolated in the middle of the desert in a trailer home. With her is Jim, a man who says he found her beat up,[...]Oct12Fri2018all-day Aloha: Postcards from Polynesia ...Aloha: Postcards from Polynesia ...Oct 12 all-dayHave you ever wondered why the sun takes so long to cross the sky? Or how we discovered the secret of fire? Tour the islands of Polynesia with our favorite demi-god, Maui, while he regales[...]all-day Murder at the Mad Hatter’s Tea P...Murder at the Mad Hatter’s Tea P...Oct 12 all-dayMurder at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party – Presented by the Youth Performers at Colorado ACTS It’s mayhem at the Hatter’s tea party when Alice tries to answer “unanswerable” riddles about the “murdering of time.”[...]all-day The Roy Orbison Experience / Div...The Roy Orbison Experience / Div...Oct 12 all-dayStep back in time and learn about the man behind the signature shades. Learn the stories behind some of the most memorable songs in the history of Rock ‘n Roll , including “Only the Lonely,”[...]