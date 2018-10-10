Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(October 25th) Nunsense / Ovation West Performing Arts in Evergreen

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Synopsis:
Nunsense is a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. Nunsense opened in 1985, became the second-longest running off-Broadway show in history and spawned six sequels.

Nunsense
Book, Music and Lyrics by Dan Goggin
Presented by Ovation West Performing Arts
Directed by Edith Weiss
Music Direction by Patrick Lee
Choreography by Melissa Trader

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Thursday, October 25th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

CALLBACKS
Thursday, November 1st

ROLES
5 Roles for comedic actresses ages 21 – 65.
1 character can be played by a male actor aged 40 – up.
All roles include singing, dancing and improvisational ability.
All ethnicities encouraged to audition.

COMPENSATION
Roles are NON-paid

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume and sheet music for the accompanist
Prepare: 1 comedic monologue up to 2 minutes long, 32 bars of a musical theatre song

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION and FOR MORE INFORMATION
Email: Shannon Guarneros at shannon@ovationwest.org

PERFORMANCE DATES
February 22nd – March 10th, 2019 for 3 weekends (11 shows total)
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm
2 Thursday shows: February 28th and March 7th, 2019 at 7:30pm

REHEARSALS
Begin in early January 2019

VENUE
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

Ovation West website


