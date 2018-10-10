Synopsis:

Nunsense is a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. Nunsense opened in 1985, became the second-longest running off-Broadway show in history and spawned six sequels.



Nunsense

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dan Goggin

Presented by Ovation West Performing Arts

Directed by Edith Weiss

Music Direction by Patrick Lee

Choreography by Melissa Trader

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday, October 25th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

CALLBACKS

Thursday, November 1st

ROLES

5 Roles for comedic actresses ages 21 – 65.

1 character can be played by a male actor aged 40 – up.

All roles include singing, dancing and improvisational ability.

All ethnicities encouraged to audition.

COMPENSATION

Roles are NON-paid

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume and sheet music for the accompanist

Prepare: 1 comedic monologue up to 2 minutes long, 32 bars of a musical theatre song

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION and FOR MORE INFORMATION

Email: Shannon Guarneros at shannon@ovationwest.org

PERFORMANCE DATES

February 22nd – March 10th, 2019 for 3 weekends (11 shows total)

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm

2 Thursday shows: February 28th and March 7th, 2019 at 7:30pm

REHEARSALS

Begin in early January 2019

VENUE

