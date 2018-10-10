Theatre Aspen’s Associate General Manager is a full-time position reporting to the General Manager and Producing Director and is responsible for providing the essential support required to maintain an efficient theatrical producing company. This position is an important link for all departments and carries with it a substantial need for understanding of, and adherence to, organizational hierarchy and appropriate communication pathways. The Associate General Manager has specific responsibilities regarding administration, contracting, finance, production, and company management.

QUALIFICATIONS

+ Three or more years’ experience in company, tour, general, production or stage management, or a related field in the performing arts. Must exhibit a passion for the performing arts.

+ Astute attention to detail with strong organizational and adaptability skills. Able to work independently, exercise excellent decision- making skills, and manage multiple simultaneous projects while operating in line with proven systems. Demonstrated ability to effectively plan, implement, and manage at both strategic and operational levels.

+ Positive attitude and the ability to remain effective under pressure. Ability to act as a calm and understanding presences when conflict arises.

+ Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

+ Strong organizational and interpersonal skills as well as the cultural sensitivity needed to work effectively in a diverse environment. Ability to handle, maintain, and protect confidential information.

+ Valid driver’s license.

+ Able and willing to regularly attend evening and weekend performances and special events; to work nights, weekends and holidays, as necessary.

+ Must be prepared to live in the Aspen, Colorado area.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience with contracting, payroll, and benefit procedures for theatrical unions.

Experience with basic accounting or bookkeeping.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – CLICK HERE

COMPENSATION

This is a paid/full-time, permanent position

Competitive salary commensurate with experience

APPLY BY DECEMBER 14th, 2018

Email: General Manager, Daniel Benavent at daniel@theatreaspen.org

Email your resume and cover letter with salary expectations with subject line: “Associate General Manager – Theatre Aspen.”

Phone (if needed): 970-300-4301

Theatre Aspen

110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 126

Aspen, CO 81611

Theatre Aspen website