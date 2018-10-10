Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Oct. 23rd – Dec. 5th) Shakespeare Intensive Scene Study / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


The Shakespeare Intensive Scene Study class is Visionbox Studio’s most advanced acting class, but can be taken by any level of student.
“Playing Shakespeare” by John Barton is the textbook for the class in conjunction with the
RSC Video-series.
Students will begin with scansion (the action of scanning a line of verse to determine its rhythm) and language construction on a sonnet and soliloguy followed by scene study.

INSTRUCTOR
Jennifer McCray Rincon studied with John Barton and was a director of Shakespeare production for the Acting Company (connected with Juilliard) and directed 18 years of Shakespeare production at the National Theatre Conservatory.

As an extension of the scene work, actors who are interested, will be asked to participate in the development of solo Shakespeare projects to be performed at a future date. Directors and playwrights are also encouraged to take this class and can visit http://www.visionbox.org/directors-lab for information on how to enhance their craft.

CLASS DATES AND TIMES (10 Class Sessions)
October 23rd – December 5th, 2018
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 – 9pm
Performance on December 5th, 2018

TUITION
$400

TO PURCHASE THE CLASSCLICK HERE

CLASS LOCATION
Beacons Community Space
at Parkside Mansion
1859 York Street
Denver, CO 80206

VISIONBOX website


