The Shakespeare Intensive Scene Study class is Visionbox Studio’s most advanced acting class, but can be taken by any level of student.

“Playing Shakespeare” by John Barton is the textbook for the class in conjunction with the

RSC Video-series.

Students will begin with scansion (the action of scanning a line of verse to determine its rhythm) and language construction on a sonnet and soliloguy followed by scene study.

INSTRUCTOR

Jennifer McCray Rincon studied with John Barton and was a director of Shakespeare production for the Acting Company (connected with Juilliard) and directed 18 years of Shakespeare production at the National Theatre Conservatory.

As an extension of the scene work, actors who are interested, will be asked to participate in the development of solo Shakespeare projects to be performed at a future date. Directors and playwrights are also encouraged to take this class and can visit http://www.visionbox.org/ directors-lab for information on how to enhance their craft.

CLASS DATES AND TIMES (10 Class Sessions)

October 23rd – December 5th, 2018

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 – 9pm

Performance on December 5th, 2018

TUITION

$400

CLASS LOCATION

Beacons Community Space

at Parkside Mansion

1859 York Street

Denver, CO 80206

