Mines Little Theatre is looking for a Director and a Music Director who would be able to work closely with student leaders for their spring production of Mama Mia!. Rehearsals start mid-January 2019, with approximately 3 rehearsals a week. Rehearsals include one music rehearsal a week, which both the Director and Music Director are asked to attend. The specific days and times will be planned around actors’ and directors’ availability. The Directors must maintain regular communication with the Board of Mines Little Theatre (the student officers) and respect the decisions and have knowledge of the club’s limitations.

INFORMATION

The goals of the theatre club at the Colorado School of Mines are to provide Mines students with opportunities to perform and learn about theatre, to provide theatrical entertainment and a creative outlet, and promote theatre and the arts at Colorado School of Mines.

SCHEDULING

Flexible Schedule – able to work around college course schedule.

COMPENSATION

Once hired, a contract will be provided outlining job expectations.

There will be a monthly stipend. Total: $2,000 over the course of three months.

This is a temporary position.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin mid-January 2019 (approximately 3 rehearsals per week)

Performances: April 2019

TO APPLY – please apply prior to Nov. 24th, 2018

For the positions of director or music director

Please fill out the form at: https://goo.gl/forms/ RInYZpXJgG9es2243

QUESTIONS?

Email: cmarshall@mymail.mines.edu

VENUE

To be announced