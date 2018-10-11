Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring / a Director and a Music Director for Mama Mia! / Mines Little Theatre at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Mines Little Theatre is looking for a Director and a Music Director who would be able to work closely with student leaders for their spring production of Mama Mia!. Rehearsals start mid-January 2019, with approximately 3 rehearsals a week. Rehearsals include one music rehearsal a week, which both the Director and Music Director are asked to attend. The specific days and times will be planned around actors’ and directors’ availability. The Directors must maintain regular communication with the Board of Mines Little Theatre (the student officers) and respect the decisions and have knowledge of the club’s limitations.

INFORMATION
The goals of the theatre club at the Colorado School of Mines are to provide Mines students with opportunities to perform and learn about theatre, to provide theatrical entertainment and a creative outlet, and promote theatre and the arts at Colorado School of Mines.

SCHEDULING
Flexible Schedule – able to work around college course schedule.

COMPENSATION
Once hired, a contract will be provided outlining job expectations.
There will be a monthly stipend. Total: $2,000 over the course of three months.
This is a temporary position.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Begin mid-January 2019 (approximately 3 rehearsals per week)
Performances: April 2019

TO APPLY – please apply prior to Nov. 24th, 2018
For the positions of director or music director
Please fill out the form at: https://goo.gl/forms/RInYZpXJgG9es2243

QUESTIONS?
Email: cmarshall@mymail.mines.edu

VENUE
To be announced


