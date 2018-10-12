Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Choreographer for “CURTAINS” for Jeffco Schools at D’Evelyn High School

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


JOB DESCRIPTION
Create choreography for the school’s production of Curtains including several major dance numbers as well as the movement.

QUALIFICATIONS
Experience working with High School students, most of whom are not dancers. Comfortable with large group choreography as well as individual. Tap Dancing is a plus.
Background in dance and choreography for musicals required.

SCHEDULE
Contract Dates: November 12th, 2018 through February 23rd, 2019
Rehearsals are Mondays through Fridays from 2:45pm to 5:30pm, November 2018 thru February 2019 with two weeks off over the holidays.
Must attend a minimum of 2 rehearsals a week, including a few scheduled Saturdays.
Performances are February 15th, 16th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2019.

COMPENSATION
This is a temporary – PAID position

DEADLINE TO APPLY (Nov. 1st, 2018)
Send resume to Adam Lillibridge at Adam.Lillibridge@jeffco.k12.co.us
Note: Must pass a background check through Jeffco School District.

D’Evelyn High School website
10359 W. Nassau Avenue
Denver, CO 80235

About D’Evelyn
The arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities are encouraged. D’Evelyn was founded in 1994 as a liberal arts secondary school based on the belief that all students should be held to rigorous academic and behavioral standards, and that all students can achieve in a challenging program. The focus of a D’Evelyn education is to convey an essential body of cultural knowledge through a solid liberal arts education so that students may become effective citizens in society.


