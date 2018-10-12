JOB DESCRIPTION

Create choreography for the school’s production of Curtains including several major dance numbers as well as the movement.

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience working with High School students, most of whom are not dancers. Comfortable with large group choreography as well as individual. Tap Dancing is a plus.

Background in dance and choreography for musicals required.

SCHEDULE

Contract Dates: November 12th, 2018 through February 23rd, 2019

Rehearsals are Mondays through Fridays from 2:45pm to 5:30pm, November 2018 thru February 2019 with two weeks off over the holidays.

Must attend a minimum of 2 rehearsals a week, including a few scheduled Saturdays.

Performances are February 15th, 16th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2019.

COMPENSATION

This is a temporary – PAID position

DEADLINE TO APPLY (Nov. 1st, 2018)

Send resume to Adam Lillibridge at Adam.Lillibridge@jeffco.k12.co.us

Note: Must pass a background check through Jeffco School District.

D’Evelyn High School website

10359 W. Nassau Avenue

Denver, CO 80235

About D’Evelyn

The arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities are encouraged. D’Evelyn was founded in 1994 as a liberal arts secondary school based on the belief that all students should be held to rigorous academic and behavioral standards, and that all students can achieve in a challenging program. The focus of a D’Evelyn education is to convey an essential body of cultural knowledge through a solid liberal arts education so that students may become effective citizens in society.