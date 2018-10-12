My Name is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

My Name is Asher Lev

by Aaron Posner

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok

Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre Company

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring: Christy Kruzick, Josh Levy, Josue Ivan Prieto (as Asher Lev)



OPENING WEEKEND – INDUSTRY SPECIAL PRICE $20

October 18th – October 21st, 2018

Performances:

Thursday , Oct. 18th at 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 20th at 7:30pm

Sunday matinee, Oct. 21st at 2pm

Box Office: 303-800-6578

VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

in the Pluss Theatre

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

