Industry Weekend (Discount Pricing) for My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Creek Theatre Company – (Oct. 18th – 21st)

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


My Name is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

My Name is Asher Lev
by Aaron Posner
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok
Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre Company
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Starring: Christy Kruzick, Josh Levy, Josue Ivan Prieto (as Asher Lev)

OPENING WEEKEND – INDUSTRY SPECIAL PRICE $20
October 18th – October 21st, 2018
Performances:
Thursday , Oct. 18th at 7pm
Saturday, Oct. 20th at 7:30pm
Sunday matinee, Oct. 21st at 2pm
Box Office: 303-800-6578
Ticket Link
Input code: Industry

VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center
in the Pluss Theatre
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246
Venue website

Cherry Creek Theatre Company website


