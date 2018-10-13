Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Nov. 28th) – Fools / Foothills Theatre Company

Play Synopsis: Leon Tolchinsky is ecstatic. He has landed a terrific teaching job in an idyllic Russian hamlet. When he arrives, he finds people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and people milking upside down to get more cream. The town has been cursed with chronic stupidity for 200 years and Leon’s job is to break the curse.

Fools
by Neil Simon
Presented by Foothills Theatre Company
Director – Michael Bielkiewicz

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 from 6:30-8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Ridge Recreation Center
6613 South Ward Street
Littleton, CO 80127

CALLBACKS
Saturday, Dec. 1st from 10am – 12:30pm
at Ridge Recreation Center, 6613 South Ward Street, Littleton, CO 80127

ROLES
10 actors – dynamic, mixed gender, age and race

COMPENSATION
Non-paid Roles

PREPARE
One 1-2 minute memorized comedic monologue.
Callbacks will include cold readings from the script.
SEND: Email Regina Smith at reginas@fhprd.org with your headshot and resume

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOTCLICK HERE
Must be 18 years of age and up

REHEARSALS
January 7th – February 28th, 2019  6:30-9 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday & Thursday)
Tech Rehearsal Saturday, February 23rd, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PERFORMANCES
March 1st – March 10th, 2019
Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 2nd at 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 3rd at 2 p.m.
Friday, March 8th at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 9th at 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 10th at 2 p.m.

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Ridge Recreation Center – Black Box Theatre
6613 South Ward Street
Littleton, CO 80127

QUESTIONS?
303-409-2612

Foothills Theatre Company website


