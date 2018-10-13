Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct14Sun2018all-day The Complete Works of William Sh...The Complete Works of William Sh...Oct 14 all-dayThe Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). 3 women. 37 plays. 90 minutes. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry (cause you’re laughing so hard), you’ll get embarrassed during audience participation. Why should men have all the fun!?[...]Oct18Thu2018all-day Angela Delfini Explains It All F...Angela Delfini Explains It All F...Oct 18 all-dayAngela Delfini Explains It All For You: a full-length, one woman show. Join Delfini and her brave subject Estrella on a clownesque five-step recovery program full of unique challenges and you-can’t-go-home-again transformations. Can the maniacally[...]all-day Harvey / PHAMALY Theatre CompanyHarvey / PHAMALY Theatre CompanyOct 18 all-day“We have entered as strangers…soon we have friends.” The affable Elwood P. Dowd has developed a life of contentment that he shares with his best friend: a 6-foot-tall pooka rabbit. But his eccentric ways are[...]all-day Low Down Dirty Blues / Lone Tree...Low Down Dirty Blues / Lone Tree...Oct 18 all-daySpend a night with Big Mama in Low Down Dirty Blues! From the creative team behind Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You There, this sizzling musical revue finds a group of veteran blues musicians—including powerhouse Felicia[...]all-day My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Cr...My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Cr...Oct 18 all-dayMy Name is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship[...]