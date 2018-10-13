Play Synopsis: Leon Tolchinsky is ecstatic. He has landed a terrific teaching job in an idyllic Russian hamlet. When he arrives, he finds people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and people milking upside down to get more cream. The town has been cursed with chronic stupidity for 200 years and Leon’s job is to break the curse.

Fools

by Neil Simon

Presented by Foothills Theatre Company

Director – Michael Bielkiewicz

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 from 6:30-8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Ridge Recreation Center

6613 South Ward Street

Littleton, CO 80127

CALLBACKS

Saturday, Dec. 1st from 10am – 12:30pm

at Ridge Recreation Center, 6613 South Ward Street, Littleton, CO 80127

ROLES

10 actors – dynamic, mixed gender, age and race

COMPENSATION

Non-paid Roles

PREPARE

One 1-2 minute memorized comedic monologue.

Callbacks will include cold readings from the script.

SEND: Email Regina Smith at reginas@fhprd.org with your headshot and resume

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOT – CLICK HERE

Must be 18 years of age and up

REHEARSALS

January 7th – February 28th, 2019 6:30-9 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday & Thursday)

Tech Rehearsal Saturday, February 23rd, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



PERFORMANCES

March 1st – March 10th, 2019

Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2nd at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3rd at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 8th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9th at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10th at 2 p.m.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Ridge Recreation Center – Black Box Theatre

6613 South Ward Street

Littleton, CO 80127

QUESTIONS?

303-409-2612

Foothills Theatre Company website