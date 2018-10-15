BLESSED ASSURANCE is a civil rights play about a day in one woman’s life, the day she decides to stand up for herself and demand to be treated as an equal. In the South in 1964, Olivia, a black cook in a “White’s Only” café, decides it is time for her to register to vote. The play revolves around the reactions of those closest to her and the reactions of the town. The play has never been performed in the State of Colorado. It reminds us all how far society has come, how much farther we need to go, and it confirms that we should not turn back.

Blessed Assurance

by Laddy Sartin

Presented by Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

Directed by Kirsten Jorgensen Smith

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday and Tuesday, December 3rd and 4th, 2018 from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Avenue

Louisville, CO 80027

(entrance closer to the Spruce side of the park)

CALLBACKS (if needed)

Will be by invitation only on Dec. 5th

ROLES

Olivia (African American female, 45-65 years): A religious leader in her community, cook and waitress, with a strong sense of being and presence.

Lewis (Black male, 50-70 years): A gentle soul with many years of wisdom, but resistant to the turmoil change can bring. In love with Olivia.

Harlan (White male, 40-65 years): Restaurant owner, raised with or by Olivia. Resistant to change. Physical role at times.

Slick (White male, 25-35 years): An angry man, beaten down by his peers. Has poetical qualities that are overrun by his hatred of himself and others. Physical role.

Sally (White female, 17-19 years): Harlan’s daughter, teenager learning to stand for what she believes is right. Trying to find her own voice.

Radio Voice (White male 20 – ?): Do you have a voice meant for radio? WKQE’s own voice will be onstage for the whole show. Actor will be running sound and lights in character, from his own sound booth/radio station visible on stage. Role does have lines. Actor also needs to be able to improvise.

COMPENSATION

Non-paid roles



BRING / PREPARE

Cold readings / no preparations required.

NO Audition Appointment needed.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals start on January 7th, 2019

Performances: February 22nd – March 9th, 2019

QUESTIONS?

Contact the Director, Kirsten Jorgensen Smith at outofthewings@yahoo.com

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville website