(Nov. 4th & 5th) Season Auditions for 2019 / Germinal Stage

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Oct 2018


A SEASON OF 3 PLAYS – presented by Germinal Stage
The Directors: Ed Baierlein and Stephen R. Kramer
THE PINTER PLAYS (THE COLLECTION and THE ROOM)
Rehearsals begin November 19th, 2018. Show runs
Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from January 4th through February 2nd, 2019
4 male and 3 female roles available, variety of ages and types.
British Accents Required, some Cockney
 
HAY FEVER, Comedy by Noël Coward
Rehearsals begin April 1st, 2019.
Show runs Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from May 10th through June 8th, 2019
4 male and 5 female roles available, variety of ages and types.
British Accents Required, some Cockney
 
TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD
Comedy by George Bernard Shaw
Rehearsals begin September 2nd, 2019. Show runs 
Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from October 12th through November 9th, 2019.
7 Male and 3 Female roles available, variety of ages and types.
British Accents Required, some Cockney
WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, November 4th, 2018 (afternoon)
Monday, November 5th (evening)
WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
John Hand Theater
7653 E. 1st Place
Colorado Free University – Lowry Campus
Denver, CO 80230
COMPENSATION
Small honorarium for the run, against a percentage of the net.
BRING / PREPARE
By appointment with memorized material – 5 minutes or less of whatever you feel shows you to your best advantage for the play(s) or role(s) you’re interested in.
TO MAKE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT OR GET MORE INFORMATION
Call: 303-455-7108

