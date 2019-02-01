Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. (Hey, it’s 1980.) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.

Xanadu

Written by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

Presented by The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Directed and Choreographed by Joel Farrell

Music Direction by David Nehls

Starring: Sheryl McCallum, Sarah Rex, Lauren Shealy, Seth Dhonau, Leiney Rigg, Aaron Vega and Marco Robinson

November 9th, 2018 – April 28th, 2019

Performances:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 7:30pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm and 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-893-4100

Ticket Link

Recommended 12 years of age and up

VENUE

Garner Galleria Theatre

at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Complex

1101 13th St, Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts website