Ella is given the “gift” of obedience as an infant by a misguided fairy and cannot disobey any order. Now a teenager, the strong-willed Ella goes on a quest to rid herself of this horrible curse. During her mystical adventure she encounters an evil stepmother, hungry ogres, enormous giants, a magical bird, and her best friend. Somewhere along the way, she finds her own voice.

Ella Enchanted

by Karen Zacarias

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the novel by Gail Carson Levine

Presented by The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Directed by Rod A. Lansberry

Musical Direction by Keith Ewer

Choreography by Piper Arpan

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, November 5th, 2018 from 10am – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, November 6th

ROLES – 9 Actors Needed – able to play multiple characters and be able to understudy. Must Move well. Vocal Ranges; Men G2 to A5, Women G3 to G5. Some individuals require less range.

Ella – Female. To play a young child through late early 20s. Clever and smart but insecure due to her “gift”. Wishes to be like everyone else. Very normal in all other aspects and independent. Best friend to Prince Charmont.

Mother – 30s Female. Perfect Mother. Minor Royalty and friend to the King and Queen. Will also play Dame Olga the typical mean Step Mother and second wife of Sir Peter. Also plays the Giant Bride (friendly Giants).

Lucinda – 30-50s Female. A Fairy Godmother who is not aware of the damage she creates with her “good Wishes”. Also plays “Bird “puppet, a very intelligent bird capable of speaking multiple fairy tale languages. Will also play Mistress Manners, A strict spinsterish Head master of the Finishing School.

Sir Peter – 30-40s. Male. Ella’s neglectful Father. More concerned with business than his family. Remarries Dame Olga. Also plays Ogre 1 (mean Ogres) Giant Groom (friendly Giants)

Hattie – 20s. Female. Slightly older than Ella. Mean and cruel Step Sister who takes advantage of Ella’s curse. Also plays Ogre 2 (mean Ogres) and Giant guest (friendly Giants)

Olive – 20s. Female. Hattie’s younger Sister and Step Sister to Ella. Cruel but not very smart. Follows after Hattie. Also plays Ogre 3 (mean Ogres) and Giant Guest (friendly Giants)

Prince Charmont – 20s. Male. Prince of Frell. Young with boyish charm but ready and willing to become a good and kind King. Best friend of Ella who falls in love with her.

Servant 1 – Male. 20s. Ensemble, Servant. Giant Guest, covers Sir Peter track and Prince Charmont track

Servant 2 – Female. 20s. Ensemble, Servant. Giant Guest, Covers Ella, Mother, Lucinda, Hattie, Olive tracks

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID and Non-Equity

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

Auditions are by appointment only. Actors who cannot access the website should call 720-898-7200 to schedule an audition time. Actors must be 18 years & older to audition.

BRING / PREPARE

Experienced actors with strong character, vocal, and dance skills. Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

Bring: Current résumé and headshot

Prepare: a 1 minute monologue from a fairy tale and 16 – 32 bars of an up-tempo musical theatre piece not from the show. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key, as an accompanist is provided. Use of CD or a cappella singing is not acceptable.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals begin: Monday, January 14th, 2019. Rehearsals are on weekdays from 9am – 5pm.

Performances: Opens Friday, February 1st, 2019 and runs through May 22nd, 2019. Shows are on Mondays thru Fridays at 10am and noon and various Saturdays at 11am and 1pm. For a complete schedule Click Here.

VENUE

