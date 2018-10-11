Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsOct18Thu2018all-day Angela Delfini Explains It All F...Angela Delfini Explains It All F...Oct 18 all-dayAngela Delfini Explains It All For You: a full-length, one woman show. Join Delfini and her brave subject Estrella on a clownesque five-step recovery program full of unique challenges and you-can’t-go-home-again transformations. Can the maniacally[...]all-day Harvey / PHAMALY Theatre CompanyHarvey / PHAMALY Theatre CompanyOct 18 all-day“We have entered as strangers…soon we have friends.” The affable Elwood P. Dowd has developed a life of contentment that he shares with his best friend: a 6-foot-tall pooka rabbit. But his eccentric ways are[...]all-day Low Down Dirty Blues / Lone Tree...Low Down Dirty Blues / Lone Tree...Oct 18 all-daySpend a night with Big Mama in Low Down Dirty Blues! From the creative team behind Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You There, this sizzling musical revue finds a group of veteran blues musicians—including powerhouse Felicia[...]all-day My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Cr...My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Cr...Oct 18 all-dayMy Name is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship[...]Oct19Fri2018all-day A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss f...A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss f...Oct 19 all-dayA Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss for My Father — It’s about love. It’s about relationship. It’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s about pain. It’s about confusion. It’s about loss. It’s about love. Motherhood: The Agony[...]