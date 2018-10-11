First, check out the 4-minute video on their website (penta.org) to get to know what they’re about.

The job consists of two things:

1.) You’ll record a 3-minute video Monday-Thursday using a teleprompter. They’ll provide the script and the equipment, so you can do this from your home / apartment.

2.) Once a week (Thursday evening or Friday morning) they’ll produce a 30-minute live interview show, filmed in their studio. You’ll ask the questions that viewers submitted during the week, along with your own questions. Their expert will provide the answers.

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience with Teleprompter reading

Live Performance experience

Politically Active / aware

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Their expert is male, so they are looking for a female for the co-host position to balance the energy. They are open to all races and all political views.

COMPENSATION

The job is PAID

Union members will be considered

TO APPLY (deadline to apply Nov. 15th, 2018)

Contact Rick Raddatz at rickrad@me.com

CONTACT PHONE

303-720-9913

The Pentanomic Institute website

Posted 10-16-18