A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder / Vintage Theatre – (Feb. 8th – March 24th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


This is the hilarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump he line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while Monty has to juggle his mistress, his fiancée and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak
Book and Lyrics by Robert Freedman
Presented by Vintage Theatre Productions
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Music Director –  Lee Ann Scherlong
Choreography by Stephanie Hesse
Starring: Andy Seracuse (as Monty), Anne Jenness (as Sibella), Katie Jackson (as Phoebe), Christine Kahane (as Miss Shingle) and Brandon Bill (as every member of the D’ysquith family). With Michael Bateman, Jon Bee, Todd Black, Anthony Colangelo, Steven Hartman, Michelle Jeffres, Brooks Larsen, Misha McCulloch, Abby McInerney , Brooke McNamara, Reed Roffis and Jessica Sotwick.

February 8th – March 24th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinees at 2:30pm
Monday, February 18th at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-856-7830
Ticket Link

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website


