This is the hilarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump he line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while Monty has to juggle his mistress, his fiancée and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Book and Lyrics by Robert Freedman

Presented by Vintage Theatre Productions

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Music Director – Lee Ann Scherlong

Choreography by Stephanie Hesse

Starring: Andy Seracuse (as Monty), Anne Jenness (as Sibella), Katie Jackson (as Phoebe), Christine Kahane (as Miss Shingle) and Brandon Bill (as every member of the D’ysquith family). With Michael Bateman, Jon Bee, Todd Black, Anthony Colangelo, Steven Hartman, Michelle Jeffres, Brooks Larsen, Misha McCulloch, Abby McInerney , Brooke McNamara, Reed Roffis and Jessica Sotwick.

February 8th – March 24th, 2019

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday Matinees at 2:30pm

Monday, February 18th at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-856-7830

Ticket Link

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website