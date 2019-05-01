Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Boys in the Band – Vintage Theatre – (April 19th – May 26th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2019 / 0 Comment


This comic drama centers on a group of gay men gathering in a NYC apartment for a birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. This revolutionary play changed theatrical history by unapologetically putting gay men’s lives onstage which had never been seen before in a realistic way.

The Boys in the Band
By Mart Crowley
Presented by Vintage Theatre Productions
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Starring: Dakota Hill, Frankie Millington, Troy Lakey, Archie Archuleta, Bobby Bennett, Jacob Stephenson, Jayce Johnson, Quincy Harris and Andy Nuanhngam

April 19th – May 26th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinees at 2:30pm
Box Office: 303-856-7830
Ticket Link
NOTE: Contains adult themes and language

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website


