This comic drama centers on a group of gay men gathering in a NYC apartment for a birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. This revolutionary play changed theatrical history by unapologetically putting gay men’s lives onstage which had never been seen before in a realistic way.



The Boys in the Band

By Mart Crowley

Presented by Vintage Theatre Productions

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring: Dakota Hill, Frankie Millington, Troy Lakey, Archie Archuleta, Bobby Bennett, Jacob Stephenson, Jayce Johnson, Quincy Harris and Andy Nuanhngam

April 19th – May 26th, 2019

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday Matinees at 2:30pm

Box Office: 303-856-7830

Ticket Link

NOTE: Contains adult themes and language

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website