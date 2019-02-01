Set in Sweden at the turn-of-the-century, A Little Night Music centers around Fredrick Egerman and his past lover Desiree Armfeldt who reconnect amid failing relationships. With a book by Hugh Wheeler, A Little Night Music weaves Egerman and Armfeldt’s affair between various trysts and liaisons of their families and servants during a weekend in the Swedish countryside. The romantic twilight ignites a series of rendezvous for lovers searching for happiness. Winner of seven Tony Awards, Stephen Sondheim’s “sophisticated and enchanting” (The New York Times) musical features the memorable song, “Send in the Clowns.”

A Little Night Music

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Suggested by a Film by Ingmar Bergman

Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre

Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Music Director – Traci Kern

Starring: Ryan Belinak, Sophia Dotson, Lindsey Falduto, Barret Harper, Susan Long, Brian Merz-Hutchinson, Jeremy Rill, Rachel Turner, Susie Roelofsz, Megan Van De Hey

January 24th – February 17th, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 303-800-6578

Ticket Link

VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

in the Pluss Theatre

350 South Dahlia Street

Denver, Colorado 80246

Cherry Creek Theatre website