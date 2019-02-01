Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



A Little Night Music / Cherry Creek Theatre – (January 24th – Feb. 17th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Set in Sweden at the turn-of-the-century, A Little Night Music centers around Fredrick Egerman and his past lover Desiree Armfeldt who reconnect amid failing relationships. With a book by Hugh Wheeler, A Little Night Music weaves Egerman and Armfeldt’s affair between various trysts and liaisons of their families and servants during a weekend in the Swedish countryside. The romantic twilight ignites a series of rendezvous for lovers searching for happiness. Winner of seven Tony Awards, Stephen Sondheim’s “sophisticated and enchanting” (The New York Times) musical features the memorable song, “Send in the Clowns.”

A Little Night Music
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by Hugh Wheeler
Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick
Suggested by a Film by Ingmar Bergman
Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre
Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree
Music Director – Traci Kern
Starring: Ryan Belinak, Sophia Dotson, Lindsey Falduto, Barret Harper, Susan Long, Brian Merz-Hutchinson, Jeremy Rill, Rachel Turner, Susie Roelofsz, Megan Van De Hey

January 24th – February 17th, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-800-6578
Ticket Link

VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center
in the Pluss Theatre
350 South Dahlia Street
Denver, Colorado 80246

Cherry Creek Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado