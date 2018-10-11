Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Nov. 14th) 2 Assistant Stage Managers for “Miss Bennet” – Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) is seeking 2 Assistant Stage Managers for their upcoming production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley to be performed at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder.

SCHEDULE
All hours are evenings and weekends with Mondays off.
Production Dates: November 25th – December 24th, 2018

REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must have reliable transportation, be comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment, and be comfortable lifting up to 40lbs.

DUTIES
The 2 Assistant Stage Managers will be responsible for all backstage business including presets, run of the show including props and costumes, post-show restore, and laundry. They will be expected to attend all technical and dress rehearsals, previews, and performances, and to report to the production stage manager.

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID
Non-union position

TO APPLY – deadline Nov. 14th, 2018
Applicants will be considered as soon as their information is submitted.
Please email a resume and your contact information to Producing Artistic Director, Stephen Weitz at stephen@betc.org.
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) follows an equal opportunity employment policy and encourages a wide variety of applicants.

