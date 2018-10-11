Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) is seeking 2 Assistant Stage Managers for their upcoming production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley to be performed at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder.

SCHEDULE

All hours are evenings and weekends with Mondays off.

Production Dates: November 25th – December 24th, 2018

REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must have reliable transportation, be comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment, and be comfortable lifting up to 40lbs.

DUTIES

The 2 Assistant Stage Managers will be responsible for all backstage business including presets, run of the show including props and costumes, post-show restore, and laundry. They will be expected to attend all technical and dress rehearsals, previews, and performances, and to report to the production stage manager.

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

Non-union position

TO APPLY – deadline Nov. 14th, 2018

Applicants will be considered as soon as their information is submitted.

Please email a resume and your contact information to Producing Artistic Director, Stephen Weitz at stephen@betc.org.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) follows an equal opportunity employment policy and encourages a wide variety of applicants.

