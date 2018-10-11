Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Nov. 3rd) Sound Board Operator / Theatre O in Boulder

Theatre O in Boulder is seeking a Sound Board Operator for their upcoming show, Cabaret Kalisz.

QUALIFICATIONS
Some experience with sound board operation would be preferable. Must be able to be at rehearsals (in the evenings November 4th – 7th, 2018) and at all performances. Willingness to work with a team and to collaborate are a must.

DUTIES
Operating the sound board for a play. The show will not be called by the Stage Manager, so must be able to work somewhat independently.

COMPENSATION
PAID a stipend only

SHOW DATES
Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 7:30pm
Saturday, November 10th at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 11th at 2pm
Monday, November 12th at 7:30pm
Thursday, November 15th at 7:30pm
Friday, November 16th at 7:30pm
Saturday, November 17th at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 18th at 2pm

TO APPLY – deadline for submission Saturday, November 3rd, 2018
Email or Text: Katelyn at:
kask0405@colorado.edu
720-484-1355

VENUE
Theatre O
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 120
Boulder, CO 80301

Theatre O website


