Theatre O in Boulder is seeking a Sound Board Operator for their upcoming show, Cabaret Kalisz.

QUALIFICATIONS

Some experience with sound board operation would be preferable. Must be able to be at rehearsals (in the evenings November 4th – 7th, 2018) and at all performances. Willingness to work with a team and to collaborate are a must.

DUTIES

Operating the sound board for a play. The show will not be called by the Stage Manager, so must be able to work somewhat independently.

COMPENSATION

PAID a stipend only

SHOW DATES

Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 10th at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 11th at 2pm

Monday, November 12th at 7:30pm

Thursday, November 15th at 7:30pm

Friday, November 16th at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 17th at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 18th at 2pm

TO APPLY – deadline for submission Saturday, November 3rd, 2018

Email or Text: Katelyn at:

kask0405@colorado.edu

720-484-1355

VENUE

Theatre O

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 120

Boulder, CO 80301

Theatre O website