The Amazing Adventures of Superstan

Meet the world’s newest, greatest and most unlikely Superhero in this comical musical packed with muscle and marvel!

Bugz

There’s going to be a picnic and everyone is pitchin’ in… the Lady Bugs are in charge of proper etiquette, the Army Ants will handle security, the Fireflies are in charge of lighting, and entertainment will be provided by the Bumble Bees. Looks like everything is set! But what’s this!?! The Stinky Bug wants to come, too! Buzz on over to the country-style hoedown and help the critters rescue the party!

by Craig Hawes

from Hal Leonard

by John Jacobson and John Higgins

Presented by The Venue Theatre – Upper Elementary Performers



April 12th – April 14th, 2019

Performances:

Friday, April 12th at 7pm

Saturday, April 13th at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, April 14th at 2pm

Box Office: 970-846-5434

Ticket Link (not currently available online – Oct. 2018)

VENUE

The Venue Theatre

27132 Main Street

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website