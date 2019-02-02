Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



The Amazing Adventures of Superstan and Bugz (Upper Elementary Performers) / The Venue Theatre in Conifer – (April 12th – 14th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


The Amazing Adventures of Superstan
Meet the world’s newest, greatest and most unlikely Superhero in this comical musical packed with muscle and marvel!
Bugz
There’s going to be a picnic and everyone is pitchin’ in… the Lady Bugs are in charge of proper etiquette, the Army Ants will handle security, the Fireflies are in charge of lighting, and entertainment will be provided by the Bumble Bees. Looks like everything is set! But what’s this!?! The Stinky Bug wants to come, too! Buzz on over to the country-style hoedown and help the critters rescue the party!

The Amazing Adventures of Superstan
by Craig Hawes
Bugz
from Hal Leonard
by John Jacobson and John Higgins
Presented by The Venue Theatre – Upper Elementary Performers

April 12th – April 14th, 2019
Performances:
Friday, April 12th at 7pm
Saturday, April 13th at 2pm and 7pm
Sunday, April 14th at 2pm
Box Office: 970-846-5434
Ticket Link (not currently available online – Oct. 2018)

VENUE
The Venue Theatre
27132 Main Street
Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado