Anything Goes, Jr. (Middle School Company) / The Venue Theatre in Conifer – (Feb. 15th – March 9th, 2019)

Anything Goes, Jr. is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

Anything Goes, Jr.
Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Based on the original book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay, Russel Crouse
New Book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman
Presented by The Venue Theatre – Middle School Company
Directed by Nelson Conway

February 15th – March 9th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays, February 15th, February 22nd, March 1st and March 8th at 7pm
Saturdays, February 16th, February 23rd, March 2nd and March 9th at 7pm
Saturdays February 23rd and March 9th at 2pm
Box Office: 970-846-5434
Ticket Link (not available online at time of posting Oct. 2018)

VENUE
The Venue Theatre
21732 Main Street
Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website


