Anything Goes, Jr. is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

Anything Goes, Jr.

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Based on the original book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay, Russel Crouse

New Book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman

Presented by The Venue Theatre – Middle School Company

Directed by Nelson Conway

February 15th – March 9th, 2019

Performances:

Fridays, February 15th, February 22nd, March 1st and March 8th at 7pm

Saturdays, February 16th, February 23rd, March 2nd and March 9th at 7pm

Saturdays February 23rd and March 9th at 2pm

Box Office: 970-846-5434

Ticket Link (not available online at time of posting Oct. 2018)

VENUE

The Venue Theatre

21732 Main Street

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website