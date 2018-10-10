Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct25Thu2018all-day Theatre Heroes – Call of the Wil...Theatre Heroes – Call of the Wil...Oct 25 all-dayTheatre Heroes bring Jack London’s classic tale, Call of the Wild, to life on stage for young audiences ages 9 and up and their families. This multimedia adventure mixes performance and classic storytelling with projected[...]Oct26Fri2018all-day Bipolarity, an Avant-Garde Music...Bipolarity, an Avant-Garde Music...Oct 26 all-dayBipolarity is a new, ground-breaking, avant-garde musical. The musical deals with two late teen boys who are battling erratic conditions of their mental illnesses. Through their journey to recover, they find each other. Spitting lyrics[...]all-day Boo Boo House / The Millibo Art ...Boo Boo House / The Millibo Art ...Oct 26 all-dayThe Millibo Art Theatre opens its new 2018-2019 Kids First season with a not-so-spooky spin on the classic Halloween Haunted House. Boo Boo House is a comedy that will have audiences of all ages cackling[...]all-day Halloween Spooktacular / Steel C...Halloween Spooktacular / Steel C...Oct 26 all-dayCome join us for the third annual Halloween Spooktacular! This is more than a show- it’s a Halloween event! Enjoy an amazing dinner, and do something different with your family for Halloween. Be entertained by[...]all-day Over the River and Through the W...Over the River and Through the W...Oct 26 all-dayNick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every[...]