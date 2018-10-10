Theatre Aspen seeks a motivated and dedicated individual to create, develop and execute a strategic fundraising plan. The Director of Development is responsible for major donor identification; cultivation, solicitation and stewardship as well as overseeing all fundraising initiatives and events. The Director of Development works closely with the Producing Director to plan, finance, and implement innovative programs that support the mission of Theatre Aspen and allow the organization to achieve its goals in artistic excellence, community engagement, and financial stability.

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and are rapidly expanding their programming imprint. They are seeking a Director of Development, who will work on a range of initiatives to support their efforts to raise $2M annually and begin preparations for a $25-35 million capital campaign.

QUALIFICATIONS

The successful candidate will have 5-10 years’ experience in development and fundraising, exhibit a high capacity for interpersonal relations, excellent verbal and written communication skills, and ability to handle high-pressure situations with diplomacy and tact.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID, permanent position – Salary commensurate with experience.

Please visit Theatre Aspen website for additional details – Click Here

TO APPLY (deadline Nov. 30th, 2018)

Contact: Daniel Benevent, General Manager at daniel@theatreaspen.org

Email resume and cover letter including salary expectations. Subject line: Director of Development – Theatre Aspen

Questions? – Call: 970-300-4301

Theatre Aspen website

VENUE

The Hurst Theatre

470 Rio Grande Place

Aspen, CO 81611

Posted 10-24-18