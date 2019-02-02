Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Newsies / The Venue Theatre (High School Company) in Conifer – (April 26th – May 11th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Newsies is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Newsies
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White
Presented by The Venue Theatre
Directed by Nelson Conway

April 26th – May 11th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays: April 26th, May 5th, May 10th at 7pm
Saturdays: April 27th, May 4th, May 11th at 7pm
Saturday matinees on May 4th and May 11th at 2pm
Sunday matinees on April 28th and May 5th at 2pm
Box Office: 970-846-5434
Ticket Link (not available on-line at time of posting – 10-24-18)

VENUE
The Venue Theatre
27132 Main Street
Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado