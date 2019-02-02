Newsies is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Newsies

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Presented by The Venue Theatre

Directed by Nelson Conway

April 26th – May 11th, 2019

Performances:

Fridays: April 26th, May 5th, May 10th at 7pm

Saturdays: April 27th, May 4th, May 11th at 7pm

Saturday matinees on May 4th and May 11th at 2pm

Sunday matinees on April 28th and May 5th at 2pm

Box Office: 970-846-5434

Ticket Link (not available on-line at time of posting – 10-24-18)

VENUE

The Venue Theatre

27132 Main Street

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website