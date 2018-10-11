Position runs end of December 2018 through mid-August, 2019.

The Renaissance times of Leonardo da Vinci are coming to Denver Museum of Nature & Science! Seeking historical enactors to develop and portray first-person, historically accurate characters in our upcoming temporary exhibition, Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius. In this role, enactors will provide educational, engaging, and dynamic programming, including interacting one-on-one with the public in informal/conversational style, improv performances, and storytelling.Selected candidates must attend an audition session on either November 14th (afternoon) or November 15th (morning). These will be in group format, and candidates will be asked to present an in-character enactment performance followed by in-character interaction improv/Q&A with a small audience, totaling 4-5 minutes. Additional group activities and one-on-one interview will also be part of the audition session.

Essential duties:

Perform/stay in character for 6-8 hour shifts for families, adults, and school group audiences.

Attend training/character development studies from December 2018 – February 2019, including all day Wednesdays and 1-2 additional days per week.

Beginning late February 2019, work a regular schedule of 3-4 daytime shifts per week, plus fill-ins and evening/daytime special events (varying between 0 and 3 per week).

Research, develop, and learn to portray an accurate historical character from Renaissance Italy.

Wear historically accurate clothing and footwear, and carry props and Museum collections to engage guests.

Be a strong and supportive teammate, including participating in team meetings and contributing to problem-solving, team work, and enactment skills training.

Maintain a very strong focus on timeliness, reliability, team-mindedness, self-motivation, dedication to constant performance improvement, and high level of work ethic.

Minimum qualifications/Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor’s Degree in science, education or related field preferred.

1 years’ experience in teaching/education or performance required.

Driver’s License with excellent driving record required.

Availability to fill 3-4 daytime shifts (appx. 7 hours each) per week, plus frequent evening and weekend events

Ideal candidate:

Has strong experience in improv or interactive theater

Has experience in historical reenactment, living history, or historical study.

Is comfortable working with a wide range of audiences including children, seniors, families, limited-English speakers, and those with disabilities.

Enjoys working one-on one with small groups of people, as well as providing bold performances for crowds.

Has had experience being “in the spotlight” and on one’s feet for long periods of time.

Has some skill in sewing or costuming.

Perks of working at DMNS Include:

Free Museum admission vouchers

Free access to Museum exhibits, IMAX, and Gates Planetarium

Free local admission to The Denver Zoo, The Denver Art Museum, The Denver Botanic Gardens, and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Free RTD ECO Pass

Alternative transportation (ECOmmute) rewards programs

On-site activities (run club, yoga, zumba, Spanish language club)

American Alliance of Museums Membership (AAM)

Application Instructions:

Please submit your cover letter and resumes (professional resume and, if applicable, theater resume) by Sunday, November 4th, 2018. Resumes will not be accepted after this time.

Applications may only be accepted electronically via the Museum’s website www.dmns.org

