Event Operations Manager is a full-time, year-round, benefited, exempt position having responsibility for, and oversight of all event operations, supporting General Manager, Public Events in all aspects of event operations and associated administrative tasks as requested.

DUTIES

This includes but is not limited to (please see full position description at www.chautauqua.com, “career” page): • Coordinates all licensing rentals, contracts and payments, e.g. shuttle service vendor and special events permit with the City of Boulder. • Ensure compliance with established venue policies and ensuring general upkeep, signage and cleanliness of public venues and surrounding areas. • Assist GM, Public Events in creating, implementing and maintaining event and venue operation policies and procedure manuals. • Manage house equipment and supply inventory (excluding production/tech equipment). • Responsible for Manager on Duty (MOD) program; recruiting, training and scheduling MODs. • Manages and provides training.

ADDITIONAL INFO

Evening and weekend work is required within meeting position responsibilities. For emergency and inclement weather reporting purposes as it relates to public programs, this position is essential. Practices strong organizational, analytical and communication skills. • Ability to function efficiently and amiably in a fast paced, complex and demanding customer service environment. • Excellent conflict resolution skills. • Strong speaking and presentation skills. • Able to coordinate and execute multiple tasks simultaneously. • Possesses basic financial and accounting skills.

REQUIREMENTS

• Bachelor’s degree required. Degree in Arts Administration, Technical Theatre, Production or related field preferred. • 2 plus years of productions experience in performing arts center, music venue or similar setting. • 2 plus years of related experience in production planning and execution. • 2 plus years personnel management. • 1 plus years budget monitoring and reporting. • Knowledge of general venue management practices and procedures.

COMPENSATION

Paid. Full-time, benefited, year round.

Union members considered.

TO APPLY (deadline Nov. 24th, 2018)

Please visit CCA’s career page at www.chautauqua.com for full position description and complete list of requirements. To Apply, please submit your cover letter and resume to: Marah Bradley Payroll & Human Resources Assistant at marah.bradley@chautauqua.com No Phone Calls Please.

Colorado Chautauqua Association

900 Baseline Road

Boulder, CO 80302