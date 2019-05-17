Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Wicked (Broadway Tour) / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (May 8th – June 9th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph. An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think.”

Wicked
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
Book by Winnie Holzman
Presented at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

May 8th – June 9th, 2019
Performances:
Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Thursday matinee – May 9th at 2pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
in the Buell Theatre
1101 13th Street
(14th and Curtis Streets)
Denver, CO 80204

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts website

updated 5-17-19


