Bat Out of Hell (Tour) / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (Feb. 6th – Feb. 17th, 2019)

01 Feb 2019


The streets are heating up as Strat, the forever young leader of rebellious gang The Lost, falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of post-apocalyptic Obsidian in a love story that has “changed the way musicals are staged forever” (North West End). Experience the thrill of London’s most spectacular musical as Bat Out of Hell brings to life the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, in a critically-acclaimed, award-winning production that combines the magic of a musical, with the immense energy of rock ‘n’ roll. Featuring Meat Loaf’s iconic hits including: “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” and “Paradise By The Dashboard Light.”
Bat Out of Hell
Rock Musical by Jim Steinman
Presented at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

February 6th – February 17th, 2019
Performances:
Tuesday – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
in the Buell Theatre
1101 13th Street
(14th and Curtis Streets)
Denver, CO 80204

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts website


