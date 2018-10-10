The University of Northern Colorado invites applications for the position of Assistant/Associate Professor and Program Area Head of Musical Theatre beginning August 2019. We seek an ambitious, energetic, and quality driven teacher to join one of the nation’s top undergraduate Musical Theatre programs. This faculty member will teach private voice lessons, and other courses related to Musical Theatre performance. As Program Area Head, the selected candidate will oversee and participate in new student recruitment, curriculum development for the Musical Theatre program, and be actively involved in the academic advising of Musical Theatre students.

COMPENSATION

This is a permanent, full-time 9-month tenure-track position.

Job begins August 2019

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum: • MFA in Theatre or Musical Theatre plus 1 year of professional experience in musical theatre. In lieu of an academic degree, 5 years of professional experience performing, directing, or musical direction for the musical theatre stage is required. • Three years’ experience teaching vocal techniques to musical theatre students. • Piano skills sufficient to accompany voice lessons.

PREFERRED

In addition to the academic degree, 3 or more year’s professional experience in performing, directing, or musical direction for the musical theatre stage. • In lieu of an academic degree, 10 years professional experience in performing, directing, or musical direction for the musical theatre stage performance, directing, or musical direction for the musical theatre stage. • Demonstrated current industry contacts. • Ability to teach pop rock and belt techniques. • Demonstrated experience teaching a diverse student body. • Member of AEA and/or SDC.

ABOUT the program

The School of Theatre Arts and Dance at UNC currently enrolls approximately 360 undergraduate majors in five concentration areas and 80 non-resident graduate students in Theatre Education and Dance Education. The School manages a robust academic production season averaging seven main stage productions per year including two musicals and a dance concert. It also operates the 85-year-old Little Theatre of the Rockies summer stock theatre, which produces an additional five productions each summer including two to three musicals. The school’s talented students are taught and mentored by 25 full-time faculty and staff and an outstanding roster of professional/industry guest artists.

TO APPLY – CLICK HERE

Review begins December 1st, 2018.

Apply prior to November 30th, 2018.

University of Northern Colorado

501 20th St.

Greeley, CO 80639

