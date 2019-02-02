Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Little Prince / Denver Children’s Theatre at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center – (March 14th – May 3rd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


The Little Prince tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two stranded travelers in the Sahara Desert––an Aviator whose plane has broken down and a mysterious “little prince” who experiences the world through a series of drawings. During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the Aviator about his adventures through the galaxy, how he met the Lamplighter, the Businessman, the Geographer, and about his unique relationship with a special flower on his own tiny planet. Eventually, both the Little Prince and the Aviator must go home—each with a revived understanding of how to live again.

The Little Prince
by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar
Based on the book by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry
Presented by Denver Children’s Theatre
Directed by Steve Wilson

March 14th – May 3rd, 2019
Performances:
Most Weekdays at 10am (check website for dates)
Sundays at 1pm – general public performances – please note that the Sunday, March 17th show begins at 11am
(no show on April 21st – Easter/Passover)
Box Office: 303-316-6360
Ticket Link
SCHOOL FIELD TRIPS AVAILABLE ON WEEKDAYS – call 303-316-6360

VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center
in the Elaine Wolf Theatre
at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246

Denver Children’s Theatre website


