The Little Prince tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two stranded travelers in the Sahara Desert––an Aviator whose plane has broken down and a mysterious “little prince” who experiences the world through a series of drawings. During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the Aviator about his adventures through the galaxy, how he met the Lamplighter, the Businessman, the Geographer, and about his unique relationship with a special flower on his own tiny planet. Eventually, both the Little Prince and the Aviator must go home—each with a revived understanding of how to live again.

The Little Prince

by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar

Based on the book by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry

Presented by Denver Children’s Theatre

Directed by Steve Wilson

March 14th – May 3rd, 2019

Performances:

Most Weekdays at 10am (check website for dates)

Sundays at 1pm – general public performances – please note that the Sunday, March 17th show begins at 11am

(no show on April 21st – Easter/Passover)

Box Office: 303-316-6360

Ticket Link

SCHOOL FIELD TRIPS AVAILABLE ON WEEKDAYS – call 303-316-6360

VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

in the Elaine Wolf Theatre

at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

