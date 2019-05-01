2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and #1 Play of 2017 – Time Magazine

For the people of Reading, Pennsylvania, work is so much more than a paycheck – it’s the glue that holds the town together. The floor of their central factory is where lifelong friendships are made, where love blossoms and where family members work side-by-side. But as layoffs become the new norm and a cheaper workforce threatens the viability of the local union, the threads that once kept the community together begin to fray. Sweat is an “extraordinarily moving drama” (The New York Times) that powerfully contrasts life’s happiest highs with the heart-wrenching struggles of survival. Using warm humor and deep empathy, this 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner from Lynn Nottage (Ruined) paints a moving portrait of today’s working-class America in decline.

Sweat

by Lynn Nottage

Presented by Denver Center Theatre Company

Directed by Rose Riordan

Starring: Cycerli Ash, Jordan Bellow, Derek Jack Chariton, Tara Falk, Sam Gregory, Leslie Kalarchian, Gustavo Márquez, Timothy D. Stickney, William Oliver Watkins

April 26th – May 26th, 2019

Performances:

Tuesdays – Thursdays at 6:30pm

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

Box Office: 303-893-4100

Ticket Link

VENUE

Denver Center Theatre Company

at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

in the Space Theatre

Speer Blvd. and Arapahoe Street

Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center Theatre Company website