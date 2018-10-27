Bite-Size brings you five short plays with bookish twists performed environmentally in and around BookBar, an independent bookstore and wine bar in the Tennyson Street Arts District. There is no better way to see a variety of local playwrights and performers in one place. Whether you’re a theatre geek, a bookworm, or on the hunt for an offbeat night out, this evening will leave you eager to crack into a fresh hardcover and dream up some tales of your own.

Bite-Size is the next out-of-the-box adventure from Off-Center, designed to sweep you off your seat to connect with art and fellow audience members on a new level. It’s a 360-degree experience where you will journey through a variety of spaces in and around BookBar, encountering each new play in a super intimate group of just 10 audience members!

Bite-Size

Directed by Meridith C. Grundei

Presented by the DCPA Off-Center

October 23rd – November 18th, 2018

Tuesdays – Sundays at 7:30pm

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Denver, CO 80212

