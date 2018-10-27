Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Bite-Size / Off-Center (Denver Center for the Performing Arts) at the BookBar – (Oct. 23rd – Nov. 18th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


We’re playing outside the theatre with our next Off-Center adventure, featuring all original works by Colorado-based artists.

Bite-Size brings you five short plays with bookish twists performed environmentally in and around BookBar, an independent bookstore and wine bar in the Tennyson Street Arts District. There is no better way to see a variety of local playwrights and performers in one place. Whether you’re a theatre geek, a bookworm, or on the hunt for an offbeat night out, this evening will leave you eager to crack into a fresh hardcover and dream up some tales of your own.

Bite-Size is the next out-of-the-box adventure from Off-Center, designed to sweep you off your seat to connect with art and fellow audience members on a new level. It’s a 360-degree experience where you will journey through a variety of spaces in and around BookBar, encountering each new play in a super intimate group of just 10 audience members!

Bite-Size
Directed by Meridith C. Grundei
Presented by the DCPA Off-Center

October 23rd – November 18th, 2018
Performances:
Tuesdays – Sundays at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100
Ticket Link

VENUE
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Denver, CO 80212

Off-Center at the DCPA website page


