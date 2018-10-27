Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct27Sat2018all-day Frankenstein / OpenStage Theatre...Frankenstein / OpenStage Theatre...Oct 27 all-day“. . . at the feet of my Master I learnt the highest of human skills, the skill no other creature owns: I finally learnt how to lie.” – The Creature in Frankenstein. Mary Shelley’s[...]all-day The Wolves / Boulder Ensemble Th...The Wolves / Boulder Ensemble Th...Oct 27 all-dayIn Sarah DeLappe’s stunning first play, The Wolves, nine suburban girls on an indoor soccer team warm up for their upcoming game. With each scene, they must face a new opponent, as well as coming[...]Oct31Wed2018all-day Killer Wigs From Outer Space / T...Killer Wigs From Outer Space / T...Oct 31 all-dayA hair-raising rock opera, Killer Wigs From Outer Space is the story of Orville, a carnival handyman attacked by a galactic, brain-eating parasite. This alien from another planet transforms Orville into a rock-and-roll prophet for[...]Nov1Thu2018all-day An Evening with Paula Poundstone...An Evening with Paula Poundstone...Nov 1 all-dayWith smart, observational humor and a legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd, Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s preeminent comedians. She improvises with a crowd like a Jazz musician, swinging in unexpected directions without[...]all-day FREE: The Power of Performance /...FREE: The Power of Performance /...Nov 1 all-dayFREE: The Power of Performance, an award-winning documentary film in which five courageous teenagers use dance and spoken word to transcend the violence, broken families, and poverty in their lives. The goal of the documentary[...]