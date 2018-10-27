Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Oct. 29th & 30th) Jekyll & Hyde, the musical / Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Jekyll & Hyde, the musical
by Frank Wildhorn
Lyrics by Frank Wildhorn, Leslie Bricusse, and Steve Cuden
Book by Leslie Bricusse
Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, October 29th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm
Tuesday, October 30th from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

ROLES – All roles are available|

Lucy Harris – romantic, dreamer, prostitute, loving, sympathetic, victim, witty
Dr. Jekyll / Mr. Hyde – Scientist, passionate, conflicted, violent, evil, power
Emma Carew – aristocratic, daughter, intelligent, gentle
Gabriel John Utterson – veteran, wealthy, supporter, narrator
Sir Davers Carew – charming, wealthy, father, aristocratic, compassionate
Simon Stride – possessive, chauvinistic, prideful, strident
The Bishop of Basingstoke – sadistic, lustful, powerful, hypocritical
Lord Glossop – arrogant, haughty, moralistic, egotistical
Nellie – Prostitute, burlesque dancer, friend, compassionate, understanding
Spider – Violent, cruel, angry, pimp, greedy
Lord Savage – Rich, snobby, aristocratic, cowardly, powerful
Sir Archibald Proops – Wealthy, hypocritical, victim
Lady Beaconsfield – Wealthy, haughty, stubborn, snobby, aristocratic, conceited, hypocritical
Guinevere – German, mocking, cruel, prostitute
Poole – Manservant, loyal, messenger, kind, uppity

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet Music for your song
Prepare: 32 measures of any song

PERFORMANCES
February 1st – April 14th, 2019
Fridays and Saturdays in the evening
Sunday matinees

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Call 303-682-9980

VENUE
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

Jesters Dinner Theatre website


