An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Jekyll & Hyde, the musical

by Frank Wildhorn

Lyrics by Frank Wildhorn, Leslie Bricusse, and Steve Cuden

Book by Leslie Bricusse

Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 29th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

Tuesday, October 30th from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Jesters Dinner Theatre

224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

ROLES – All roles are available|



Lucy Harris – romantic, dreamer, prostitute, loving, sympathetic, victim, witty

Dr. Jekyll / Mr. Hyde – Scientist, passionate, conflicted, violent, evil, power

Emma Carew – aristocratic, daughter, intelligent, gentle

Gabriel John Utterson – veteran, wealthy, supporter, narrator

Sir Davers Carew – charming, wealthy, father, aristocratic, compassionate

Simon Stride – possessive, chauvinistic, prideful, strident

The Bishop of Basingstoke – sadistic, lustful, powerful, hypocritical

Lord Glossop – arrogant, haughty, moralistic, egotistical

Nellie – Prostitute, burlesque dancer, friend, compassionate, understanding

Spider – Violent, cruel, angry, pimp, greedy

Lord Savage – Rich, snobby, aristocratic, cowardly, powerful

Sir Archibald Proops – Wealthy, hypocritical, victim

Lady Beaconsfield – Wealthy, haughty, stubborn, snobby, aristocratic, conceited, hypocritical

Guinevere – German, mocking, cruel, prostitute

Poole – Manservant, loyal, messenger, kind, uppity

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet Music for your song

Prepare: 32 measures of any song

PERFORMANCES

February 1st – April 14th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays in the evening

Sunday matinees

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Call 303-682-9980

VENUE

Jesters Dinner Theatre website