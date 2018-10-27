Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Oct. 29th & 30th) Scrooge, Bah-Humbug! – a musical / Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


A musical version of the the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol”.  Jesters Dinner Theatre has been doing this show every Christmas for over 20 years.

Scrooge, Bah Humbug! – a musical
Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, October 29th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm
Tuesday, October 30th from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

ROLES – All roles are available except for Ebenezer Scrooge
All ages may audition for this annual holiday musical.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet Music for your song
Prepare: 32 measures of any song

PERFORMANCES
November 30th – December 30th, 2018
There are 31 performances scheduled, but the show will be double cast.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Call 303-682-9980

VENUE
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

Jesters Dinner Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado