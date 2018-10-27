A musical version of the the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol”. Jesters Dinner Theatre has been doing this show every Christmas for over 20 years.



Scrooge, Bah Humbug! – a musical

Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 29th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

Tuesday, October 30th from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Jesters Dinner Theatre

224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

ROLES – All roles are available except for Ebenezer Scrooge

All ages may audition for this annual holiday musical.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet Music for your song

Prepare: 32 measures of any song

PERFORMANCES

November 30th – December 30th, 2018

There are 31 performances scheduled, but the show will be double cast.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Call 303-682-9980

VENUE

Jesters Dinner Theatre

224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

Jesters Dinner Theatre website