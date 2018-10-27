A Student Production

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.



Shrek the Musical

Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre – student production



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 29th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

Tuesday, October 30th from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Jesters Dinner Theatre

224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

FEE

Performers will pay a $350 participation fee if cast in the show

ROLES – all roles are available – the show is for ages 19 and younger only!



BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet Music for your song

Prepare: 32 measures of any song

PERFORMANCES

January 3rd – January 27th, 2019

Thursday Evenings, Saturday Matinees, Sunday Evenings

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Call 303-682-9980

VENUE

Jesters Dinner Theatre website