(Oct. 29th & Oct. 30th) Shrek the Musical / Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


A Student Production
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Shrek the Musical
Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre – student production

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, October 29th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm
Tuesday, October 30th from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

FEE
Performers will pay a $350 participation fee if cast in the show

ROLES – all roles are available – the show is for ages 19 and younger only!

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet Music for your song
Prepare: 32 measures of any song

PERFORMANCES
January 3rd – January 27th, 2019
Thursday Evenings, Saturday Matinees, Sunday Evenings

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Call 303-682-9980

VENUE
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

Jesters Dinner Theatre website


