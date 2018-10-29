Human, Kind Theater Project is seeking kind, passionate artists determined to innovate the theater industry and make a positive difference in the lives of others. Human, Kind Theater Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theater, is assembling a core of volunteer artists for our first ever Artistic Company.

Theater makers seeking a creative home with a focus on community, artistic excellence, and consent-based practices are encouraged to apply. As a company member, you will have casting priority (when appropriate), will participate in project selection and artistic decision-making, and will contribute to a culture of kindness and equality among our artists and our audiences.

COMPENSATION

Non- PAID

Volunteer Organization

AUDITION/INTERVIEW DETAILS

Performance Artists: Interested artists should prepare a 1-3 minute presentation that best sums up their art. This can be a song, a monologue, or an original piece that best represents who they are.

Designers and Creators: Technical professionals are welcome to show a portfolio, share a snippet of design work, or bring in something that highlights their personal aesthetic. Interview slots for tech artists are 5 minutes.

ABOUT HUMAN, KIND THEATER PROJECT

We are Committed At Human, Kind we believe that everyone should have access to meaningful theater regardless of their background or financial situation. We also see artists as a valuable part of the community who deserve to work free of exploitation. As an organization, Human, Kind will always provide a safe and nurturing place for artists to grow and create their best work.Finally, we truly believe that theater has the power to change lives, shape communities, and better the world.

We are Human. We see artists as essential members of society, humans who should be treated with decency and respect. As such, we make it our highest priority to respect our members’ time, talent, and identity. We are an inclusive organization, and it is our goal to amplify the voices of others so that they may tell their own stories. We are looking for a diverse range of artists to participate in our company, not in spite of their differences, but because of them. Gender, sexduality, race, age, physical ability, ethnicity— we hope to work with people from every background and community to make the best work around.

We are Kind. Our organization prioritizes kindness over all. This means cultivating a supportive, respectful attitude among artists, audiences, and community members. As a result, our organization has a culture of positivity and giving back. Since our inception, our artists have participated in Acts of Kindness designed to support our communities and stand with those who need support. To learn more about these efforts, visit https://www.hktheaterproject. com/pastkindnesses.

DUTIES OF COMPANY MEMBERS

All company members volunteer to fill a need within the organization such as marketing, grant writing, and office management. In doing so, you will have a direct impact on the success of the organization while enhancing valuable theater-making skills. Members will also participate in the organization’s Acts of Kindness program, volunteer-based activities that range in size from short endeavors to full, coordinated events. These duties will require a commitment of several hours per week.

WHY SHOULD YOU JOIN US?

If you love making theater, value diversity, and want to make a positive difference in your community, Human, Kind will be the perfect home for you. Here you will find other like-minded people determined to create the best art in the best professional atmosphere. If you want more than a standard theater experience, if you want to be valued for your thoughts, talents, perspectives, and unique voice, then sign up for an audition today.

TO AUDITION

To set up an audition or interview, please email hktheaterproject@gmail.com with a resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest.

Posted 10-29-18