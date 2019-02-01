The Disney Princesses meets Real Housewives. The original fairy tale princesses are none too happy with the exploitation they’ve suffered in today’s films, books and dolls. Snow White and her angry band of storybook friends are ‘storming the castle’ in order to take their lives back! Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle, Hua Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas and more unite! Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm.

A musical comedy satire where happily ever after isn’t as happy for the princesses as they wanted and they have some things to say. Disenchanted! was nominated for a 2015 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical and a 2015 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

Disenchanted! features adult themes, and mature situations. It is a satire and it is funny…for grown-ups.

Disenchanted!

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino

Presented by BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

January 11th – March 31st, 2019

Performances:

Wednesdays at 5:30pm

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:15pm

Sundays at 12noon

Box Office: 303-449-6000

VENUE

BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

on the Main Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

