Upcoming EventsNov1Thu2018all-day An Evening with Paula Poundstone...An Evening with Paula Poundstone...Nov 1 all-dayWith smart, observational humor and a legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd, Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s preeminent comedians. She improvises with a crowd like a Jazz musician, swinging in unexpected directions without[...]all-day FREE: The Power of Performance /...FREE: The Power of Performance /...Nov 1 all-dayFREE: The Power of Performance, an award-winning documentary film in which five courageous teenagers use dance and spoken word to transcend the violence, broken families, and poverty in their lives. The goal of the documentary[...]all-day The Pink Unicorn / And Toto Too ...The Pink Unicorn / And Toto Too ...Nov 1 all-dayThe Pink Unicorn is an award-winning solo theatre piece, which tells the story of a Christian widow, living in a conservative Texas town, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her teenage daughter announces she[...]Nov2Fri2018all-day A Taste of Tapestry Theatre – Al...A Taste of Tapestry Theatre – Al...Nov 2 all-dayCenterStage’s Tapestry Theatre invites you to learn about an extraordinary theatre opportunity. We are an all-abilities all ages theatre company that casts both actors with and without special needs to create a shared theatrical experience.[...]all-day Church & State / Fine Arts Cente...Church & State / Fine Arts Cente...Nov 2 all-dayThree days before his bid for reelection, in the wake of a school shooting in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked[...]