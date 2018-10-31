Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



SPECIAL DISCOUNT – My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Creek Theatre Company (Nov. 1st – Nov. 4th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Cherry Creek Theatre Company’s production of My Name is Asher Lev, will raise money this weekend for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy.
Discount tickets are being offered for every show this weekend with the code “Together” = $20/ticket (first come, first serve):

Thursday, November 1st at 7pm
Saturday, November 3rd at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 4th at 2pm
Sunday, November 4th at 7pm
 
1.  We will collect all weekend for the victims – all proceeds going to the Anti-Defamation League.
2.  50% of the proceeds of Sunday evening’s  performance (11/4 @ 7pm) will go to the Anti-Defamation League.

My Name is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

My Name is Asher Lev
by Aaron Posner
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok
Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre Company
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Starring: Christy Kruzick, Josh Levy, Josue Ivan Prieto (as Asher Lev)

VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center
in the Pluss Theatre
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246
Venue website

Cherry Creek Theatre Company website


