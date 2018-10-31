Cherry Creek Theatre Company’s production of My Name is Asher Lev, will raise money this weekend for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy.

Discount tickets are being offered for every show this weekend with the code “Together” = $20/ticket (first come, first serve):

Thursday, November 1st at 7pm



Saturday, November 3rd at 7:30pm



Sunday, November 4th at 2pm



Sunday, November 4th at 7pm



1. We will collect all weekend for the victims – all proceeds going to the Anti-Defamation League.

2. 50% of the proceeds of Sunday evening’s performance (11/4 @ 7pm) will go to the Anti-Defamation League.