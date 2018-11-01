Breckenridge Backstage Theatre in Breckenridge, Colorado is looking to cast the role of Ralph, the Narrator as soon as possible.

A Christmas Story – Adult Ralph Parker is remembering back to a Christmas season when he was nine years old living with his parents and his younger brother Randy in the northern Indiana town of Holman. Then largely known as Ralphie, he, like most kids, loved Christmas, his favorite time of the year. He often fantasized about things that he knows now would never happen, but that within a kid’s mind is totally plausible. What the young Ralphie wanted more than anything for Christmas was an official Red Ryder carbine action 200-shot range model air rifle, aka a BB gun.



A Christmas Story

by Philip Grecian

Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

None scheduled – will set up audition when contacted

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

ROLE

Looking for someone to play, Ralph, the Narrator of the story.

30s – 40s, well spoken, charming and relatable

TO APPLY – Contact right away! Rehearsals have already begun.

email nathan@backstagetheatre.org

Send Resume and Headshot. Audition will consist of a cold reading.

REHEARSALS (have already started)

Sundays – Fridays 7:30 – 10:30pm

PERFORMANCES

December 13th – December 30th, 2018

Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 6pm

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

Questions?

214-677-6249

VENUE

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website