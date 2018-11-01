Boulevard of Broken Dreams, this year’s Magic Moments’ production, follows a person who has lost his/her will to dream. This may be due to the Parent, education, current society, dead-end job, many factors. This one is a “serious” show, like when we did “The Child”. There is , of course, some humor thrown in for good measure. The ending will be unusual but “Magic Moments-y”. This year’s production features songs from “The Greatest Showman”, “Sing”, “Miss Saigon”, and “Rent” to name but a few. Also included are songs by Pink Floyd, Imagine Dragons, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Florence +The Machine, and Disturbed’s – “Sound of Silence”. The roles include a Dreamer, a Mentor, the Parent, the Child Dreamer, an epic Dancer, a mouthy Waitress, a disgruntled Patron, the four Dreamers: Fame, Fortune, Love, and Peace, and many others. There will be some big, intricate, dances this year as well.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Adults and Teens – Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 from 9am – 3pm

Kids – Sunday, November 4th from 1 – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Waterstone Community Church

5890 S. Alkire Street

Littleton, CO 80127

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS begin on Sunday, January 6th, 2019

PERFORMANCES are March 21st – 24th, 2019

COMPENSATION

Non-PAID

QUESTIONS?

email: auditions.magicmoments@gmail.com

or leave a message at 303-607-7555

INFORMATION: Magic Moments Inc. is an organization that promotes the arts by fostering an environment of acceptance, growth, learning, and support for our participants and the larger community by inviting people of all ages, with or without disabilities, amateur or professional, to perform in original musical theater productions.

Magic Moments website