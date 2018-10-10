Mirror Image Arts is seeking one non-equity male and one non-equity female teaching artists / performers to join their collaborative team.

Mirror Image Arts’ Teaching Artists are placed in programs across the Denver Metro area, using theatre as a tool to spark dialogue around factors affecting social emotional well-being with young people.

Artists with professional experience in acting, improvisation, Theatre of the Oppressed, creative drama or devising; and who have an interest in working with young people ages 8-21 are strongly encouraged to apply.

Mirror Image Arts is actively seeking artists who share identities and have lived experiences with the youth in the area that Mirror Image Arts serves.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Professional skills, training and experience in one or more theatrical disciplines and ability to portray young people with authenticity.

Experience or interest in teaching diverse populations.

Passion or interest in working with young people (ages 8-21).

Available for assignments during 2019 programming period (January-August 2019).

A commitment to mandatory training sessions (see dates below).

Flexibility to work at least 4, 2 hour blocks between the hours of 7:30am – 8pm, Monday – Friday.

Interest in working with an organization with a continuous improvement mindset.

Ability to answer email in a timely manner and manage personal calendar.