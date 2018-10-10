Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Nov. 28th) 2 Teaching Artists / Mirror Image Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Mirror Image Arts is seeking one non-equity male and one non-equity female teaching artists / performers to join their collaborative team.

Mirror Image Arts’ Teaching Artists are placed in programs across the Denver Metro area, using theatre as a tool to spark dialogue around factors affecting social emotional well-being with young people.
Artists with professional experience in acting, improvisation, Theatre of the Oppressed, creative drama or devising; and who have an interest in working with young people ages 8-21 are strongly encouraged to apply.
Mirror Image Arts is actively seeking artists who share identities and have lived experiences with the youth in the area that Mirror Image Arts serves.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Professional skills, training and experience in one or more theatrical disciplines and ability to portray young people with authenticity.
Experience or interest in teaching diverse populations.
Passion or interest in working with young people (ages 8-21).
Available for assignments during 2019 programming period (January-August 2019).
A commitment to mandatory training sessions (see dates below).
Flexibility to work at least 4, 2 hour blocks between the hours of 7:30am – 8pm, Monday – Friday.
Interest in working with an organization with a continuous improvement mindset.
Ability to answer email in a timely manner and manage personal calendar.

TO APPLY
Applications should be submitted by Thursday November 29th, 2018.
Link to applicationCLICK HERE
Applicants chosen for consideration will be asked to participate in a group audition.
People of color, immigrants, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applicants: please note that the scheduling of work is flexible, and is based on program need.
Contractor is responsible for providing or accessing reliable transportation to programs.

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID – Contract position
Mirror Image Arts is an Equal Opportunity Employer

APPLICANTS MUST BE AVAILABLE ON THESE DATES
Group Audition: Friday, December 7th, 2018 from 9am – 12noon
NOTE: applicants will be asked to wear clothes they can move in for the group audition.
On-boarding meeting/rehearsal: Thursday, December 20th, 2018 from 9am – 12noon
AND Monday, January 7th, 2019 from 9am – 12noon
Winter Teaching Artist Intensive: January 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 2019 from 6:30 – 10pm
Summer Teaching Artist Intensive: June 5th, 6th, 10th, 11th, 2019 (times to be determined)

QUESTIONS?
Email: Meghann Henry at: m.henry@mirrorimagearts.org

Mirror Image Arts website


