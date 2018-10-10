The Actors Academy for the Performing Arts is seeking an experienced musical director in Denver with a background in musical theater for a production of “Peter and The Starcatcher.”

DUTIES

Arrange and teach vocal parts, give instruction on proper voice technique, and assist students in creating dynamic and interesting musical pieces.

REQUIREMENTS

A passion for theater and for kids is essential as well as the ability to collaborate well.

Piano accompaniment skills are preferable! Exceptions may be made.

SCHEDULE

Rehearsal schedule: Sundays 2-5:30pm during January, February, and early March 2019.

And, Tuesdays and Thursdays 4-8pm in late February and early March.

TO APPLY

Contact Stuart Motola, Director of Operations at: stuart@theaterforkids.net with subject line “Peter MD”

VENUE (new facility)

3425 S. Broadway

Englewood, CO 80113

Actors Academy for the Performing Arts website

Posted 11-7-18