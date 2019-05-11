Part live theatre game, part battle royale, PLAYOFFS! is a friendly competition where the stage is the battleground, and new work is always the winner. Playwrights are given the opportunity to showcase their work before a panel of industry professionals and an audience, for a chance at a staged reading. Build community, hear your work, and network with local theater makers.

HOW IT WORKS: Playwrights arrive with their pages and tell us how many actors the piece requires. Actors also arrive and put their names in a cool hat.

ROUND 1 – Actors names are drawn and each playwright has 5 minutes on the stage. They should use some of this time to give direction to the actors, but leave as much time as possible for the reading. After 5 minutes has passed, the panel of industry professional judges will give the play a score from 1-5.

ROUND 2 – The top 3 scoring plays advance to round 2 where they receive 12 minutes of stage time. After each piece, the audience has a chance to persuade the judges.

November 11th, 2018 – June 9th, 2019

Workshops/Performances:

Every 2nd Sunday of the month from 6-8pm

Venue Phone: 720-989-1764

VENUE

Denver’s Dangerous Theatre

2620 W. 2nd Avenue

Denver, CO 80219

Dangerous Theatre website

posted 11-8-18

updated 5-11-19