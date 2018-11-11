Immediately hiring a Technical Director for A Christmas Story. Must have strong carpentry skills and be able to help facilitate scenic construction and load-in.

PERFORMANCES

December 13th – December 30th, 2018

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 6:30pm

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

TO APPLY

Please contact Nathan Autrey

at nathan@backstagetheatre.org

or call 214-677-6249

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

LOCATION

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

posted 11-11-18