Hiring Immediately / Technical Director for A Christmas Story – Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Nov 2018 / 0 Comment


Immediately hiring a Technical Director for A Christmas Story. Must have strong carpentry skills and be able to help facilitate scenic construction and load-in.

PERFORMANCES
December 13th – December 30th, 2018
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 6:30pm
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

TO APPLY
Please contact Nathan Autrey
at nathan@backstagetheatre.org
or call 214-677-6249

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID

LOCATION
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

posted 11-11-18


