Harbor is a supernatural drama and comedy audio drama series, in pre-production for Season 1.

Content will be released online, found wherever podcasts can be downloaded.

Produced by Treebody Studio in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

PLOT

“The backwoods Southern town of Harbor poses a question on it’s dilapidated welcome sign: “Are You Home?” For Sam Greer, he reluctantly is. Thankfully, Al is there to welcome her little brother back. His arrival, however, makes waves in her own life, revealing a perplexing group of neighbors that Al’s secretly defended for years – non-Human creatures called Cryptids, who have alarming attributes and a multitude of personal problems. The siblings are thrust back-to-back as a swell of forces pull them into bizarre feuds. All as Harbor begins to stir from its sleepy complacency… Sam and Al are, for better or worse, home.”

PRODUCTION DATES / LOCATION

Sometime in Spring/Summer 2019

in Colorado Springs

ROLES

13 roles available, ages 21+.

LGBT+ characters, racially diverse, wide array of ages

Content is recommended for mature audiences (instances of language, violence and some implied sexual situations).

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

No union members will be considered

HOW TO AUDITION

Initial auditions will be done entirely online – callbacks will be held in person in Colorado Springs.

Deadline to apply: January 14th, 2019.

Information on how to apply – CLICK HERE

Auditions are online – please record one (or more) of the provided monologues on their website (audio only, no video needed) and send it in with your resume via email to harborpodcast@gmail.com.