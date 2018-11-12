Now hiring trained ballet dancers for holiday events in Beaver Creek presented by Dancing Princess Parties.

COMPENSATION

Performers on 12/24 will receive Holiday Pay $150/hour plus a $75 Travel Pay

Performers on 12/31 and 1/3 will receive $100/hour plus a $75 Travel Pay

NOTE:

The Beaver Creek Resort will provide hotel accommodations only in the event that inclement weather has made it unsafe to travel. If the performers need other hotel accommodations, they will need to be made at the performer’s expense.

Learn more about auditions – CLICK HERE

DATES

December 24th and December 31st, 2018 from 4 – 6pm

January 3rd, 2019 from 4 – 6pm

MORE INFORMATION

Ballet Dancers will be required to choreograph and prepare their own dance from the Nutcracker to be performed at each event. The event will be outside and therefore, at the discretion of the Ballet Dancer, can decide if they would like to perform their dance in pointe shoes. The courtyard provides a heated flooring.

Ballet Dancers will be asked to meet and greet following the performance including taking photos and signing autographs with children. Ballet Dancers will be asked to wear pointe shoes at the meet and greet since no dancing or performing will be required. Ballet Dancers must provide their own pointe shoes.

Ballet Dancers will be provided two short 15 minute breaks.

Dancing Princess Parties will provide costumes for the event as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Ballet Dancers must be 16 years of age or older (Applicants under 18 must be accompanied with a parent to all auditions, costume fittings and contract signings).

Ballet Dancers must provide their own transportation to and from each event (Travel Pay is provided).

Ballet Dancers are expected to perform at each event contracted and must make travel arrangements around inclement weather to ensure timely arrival to each event.

Ballet Dancers must arrive to each event at least one hour prior to start time to allow enough time to prepare for the event.

Ballet Dancers must complete an audition process to be considered.

TO AUDITION

The quickest and most efficient way to audition is to submit audition materials online – CLICK HERE. If you would like to schedule an in-person audition, please email info@dancingpricessparties.com the following details:

Date(s) you are available to perform, resume or CV, headshot. All In-Person Auditions are located at 19225 Cottonwood Drive, Parker, CO and take place on Saturdays or Sundays. Parents will need to accompany any minors under the age of 18 to the audition.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

10 Beaver Creek Plaza

Beaver Creek, CO 81620

